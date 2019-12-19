AUSTIN, Texas — You're a busy person, but you want to be informed before you walk out the door. We get it.

That's why we tell you the five things you need to know to start your day every weekday morning on Amazon and Google assistants.

Want to stay up to date on all current events no matter where you are? Here's how it works.

Amazon's Alexa flash briefings

On your Alexa app, go to the flash briefing section under settings or search "flash briefing" in the skills section of the app. Enable KVUE News' flash briefing skill.

You can also enable KVUE News' flash briefing through voice.

Google's Your News Update

KVUE's parent company, TEGNA, has collaborated with Google News to bring KVUE's daily flash briefings to Google assistants.

By updating your Google assistant's news settings, you can try "Your News Update," which Google deems "a smarter way to listen to the news."

After you update your news settings, "Your News Update will begin with a mix of short news stories chosen in that moment based on your interests, location, user history and preferences, as well as the top news stories out there," Google said.

Now what?

After setting up your Amazon or Google assistant, simply ask your assistant, "What's the news?" and we'll tell you while you're getting ready to start a new day.

Would you like KVUE's flash briefings to hit your inbox, too? KVUE launched a 5 Things to Know newsletter that goes to subscribers' email every weekday morning at 7 a.m. Sign up for the newsletter at kvue.com/email.