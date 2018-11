AUSTIN — All month long, you can eat doughnuts without feeling guilty about it.

Krispy Kreme stores in Austin are hosting a fundraiser in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters called "Donate for Dozens."

Through the end of November, you can donate money at checkout, and Krispy Kreme will give you a coupon to use during your next visit.

The money helps provide mentoring services to kids in need.

