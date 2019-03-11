PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — After more than 60 years a Pflugerville family got the closure they needed on Saturday.

Decades after a Korean war veteran was declared "killed in action," his remains are finally back in the U.S.

The family held a memorial service for Korean war veteran, Major Harvey Storms, whose remains were returned to the U.S. a couple of months ago.

"We had no expectations of his remains being returned because the eyewitness testimonies say the last location of his body was on a truck burned by the Chinese," Major Storms' son, Robert Storms, told KVUE.

Major Storms' four sons proudly accepted the Silver Star and Purple Heart awards on their father's behalf.

The service was held at the First Baptist Church in Pflugerville.

The family says they are working to get his remains buried at the Arlington National Cemetery.

