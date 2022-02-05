Austin mayoral candidate Kirk Watson outlines plan to address housing emergency

The former state senator is sharing seven key parts he thinks can help with Austin's unaffordability problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Former State Sen. Kirk Watson, now a candidate for Austin mayor, on Thursday shared a slew of ideas he thinks could help address the housing crisis in Austin.

"Everyone knows it: Austin is in a state of emergency," said Watson. "The cost of housing in our community has spiraled out of control, threatening to fundamentally change the character of the city we love."

Watson cited a "dramatic shift" over the past 10 years that has threatened to change Austin's culture.

"Perhaps predictably, the very qualities that drew so many people to Austin for so long – an ethos of acceptance, and an economy of abundance – are now jeopardized by the incredible growth they produced," said Watson. "At the same time, in the wake of the COVID pandemic, economic forces far beyond our control have further compromised Austin’s affordability, with rising housing costs as the central cause and effect."

That's why I'm excited to roll out some options I believe we should consider to address Austin's Housing Emergency. I invite you to share your reaction, perspective, or proposals by reaching out to the campaign. https://t.co/CxhZv8Ka4n pic.twitter.com/6FqbgWd0Hl — Senator Kirk Watson (@KirkPWatson) July 21, 2022

Watson's plan to address the problem includes seven parts:

Scrub Austin's development review process Temporarily cut targeted development fees in half Let council districts adopt their own code reforms Reward neighborhoods that adopt pro-housing reforms Launch a Central Texas housing partnership Create a master-planned community at Lake Walter E. Long Use every tool in the toolbox to expand housing options

"The good news is that the fight is not lost, and we still have powerful weapons at our disposal – namely, an extraordinary consensus about what our challenges are, and a shared determination to find solutions that change the equation," said Watson. "If we choose to respond thoughtfully but decisively to our housing emergency – if we come together around a positive, progressive vision, and quickly take steps to turn that vision into a reality – I know that we can protect Austin’s special quality of life, for ourselves and for future generations."

Other candidates in the 2022 mayoral election include State Rep. Celia Israel, real estate broker Jennifer Virden, University of Texas student Phil Brual, Anthony Bradshaw, Erica Nix and Gary Spellman. Current mayor Steve Adler is not eligible for reelection.