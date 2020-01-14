AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a related story about a bomb threat hoax.

Students at two separate Central Texas campuses were evacuated on Tuesday after threats were made to the schools.

Students at KIPP Austin’s north campus were dismissed from school early on Tuesday after a bomb threat was called in.

The incident happened around 11 a.m., according to a letter from the school. Officers and K-9 units responded and did a sweep of the campus.

Students were dismissed at 2 p.m. and all after-school events were canceled, the school said.

“We want to assure you that we are committed to maintaining an environment where our students are safe and free to focus on learning,” Justin Scott, regional superintendent of KIPP Texas, said.

Scott said all students were safe after the incident.

Classes will resume as scheduled again on Wednesday.

In another incident on Tuesday, a threatening note was found on a sidewalk outside of McDade ISD Elementary School's office, the school said.

Students were evacuated as the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and the McDade Fire Department conducted a sweep of the campus.

The school called the note "non-credible" and authorities did not discover anything of concern.

Students returned to normal classes after the check.

There is no indication the two incidents are related.

