KINGSLAND, Texas — On Oct. 16, 2018, floodwaters rushed through Kingsland, Texas, causing the FM 2900 bridge to collapse and wash away.

At that point in time, the Llano River crested at 39.9 feet – the highest height in more than 80 years. That's more than 10 feet above the flood stage and only a foot and a half below the record height of 41.5 feet set in 1935.

RELATED: Llano River floodwaters wash away Kingsland bridge in 'historic' flood event

The bridge, which was built in 1969 according to the Texas Department of Transportation, was made of concrete and steel pilings and built to withstand a 50-year flood level.

PHOTOS: Llano River floods 2900 bridge in Kingsland

PHOTOS: Llano River floods 2900 bridge in Kingsland

The flooding set off a series of mass evacuations for those who lived along the water.

According to Llano authorities, at least one person died in the flood event on Oct. 16.

The loss of the bridge took a toll on residents. What used to be a five or 10-minute drive became 45 minutes just one way.

RELATED:

Kingsland community members remove thousands of pounds of flooding debris from Lake LBJ

Connecting the community: Kingsland RM 2900 bridge finally reopens

"So what was a two-minute drive to going to the grocery store, to go to the pharmacy, to get gas, to do anything like that, now became a 40- to 50-minute drive," Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham told KVUE.

Less than a month after the bridge was washed away, construction to rebuild the bridge began. The FM 2900 bridge finally reopened on May 24, merging the city back together.

The $17.3 million new bridge includes 12-foot travel lanes, six-foot shoulders and a six-foot sidewalk. It was constructed as a “perch” bridge, which means the center of the bridge is higher than the ends. At its highest point, the bridge is about five feet higher than the previous bridge.

WATCH: Crews rebuild Kingsland bridge after it was swept away during flood

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

A night in the life of Austin’s homeless sleeping on city streets

'In my eyes, she has not apologized' | Parent upset child's preschool director allowed kids to fight

The 5 hottest selling ZIP codes in the Austin area aren't in Austin