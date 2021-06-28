Kingsbury Commons at Pease Park set to open Friday

The Pease Park Conservancy announced it hosted a ribbon cutting Monday. The seven-acre portion park is set to open Friday, July 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements to Kingsbury Commons in Pease Park are complete. The Pease Park Conservancy announced it hosted a ribbon cutting Monday, and the renovated area is set to open Friday, July 2.

The lower seven acres of the park have been under construction since February 2020. It is the first major project from the Pease Park Vision plan to be completed.

The conservancy calls this project “a world-class public green space worthy of Austin’s first and oldest public park.” The renovations include new play equipment, improved restrooms, a basketball court and a water play area.

The Shoal Creek trail can be accessed from Kingsbury Commons. The City of Austin was working to reduce flood risk on the trail in 2020 after a landslide.

The Shoal Creek landslide happened in May 2018 and additional movement took place in May 2019. It is located on the trail near 25th Street.

The Pease Park Conservancy works in partnership with the City of Austin to “restore, enhance and maintain this 84-acre public green space for the sustainable use and enjoyment of all.”