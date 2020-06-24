Kinder Morgan sued for allegedly violating federal Safe Drinking Water Act

In late March, a pipeline construction error allowed thousands of gallons of drilling fluid to contaminate the drinking water of several Blanco County landowners.

The suit is in regard to a pipeline construction error that caused 36,000 gallons of a drilling fluid – identified by TESPA as AMC Gel – to enter a Blanco County aquifer in March, contaminating the drinking water of several residents. The suit states the incident was a violation of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), which protects "underground sources of drinking water" by prohibiting the injection of "contaminants" into the water.

On April 1, KVUE received reports that Blanco County residents' tap water had turned brown in the area of Chimney Valley Road near Highway 165. One Facebook post stated that the brown water appeared to be coming from Spring Branch Well, not far from where the controversial PHP was being trenched under the Blanco River. The post speculated the pipeline might be the cause of the discoloration.

Later that day, Kinder Morgan confirmed that on March 28, the PHP "experienced an underground drilling fluid loss during construction" in Blanco County. The company said the drilling fluid was comprised of bentonite clay and water and stated that bentonite is non-hazardous and non-toxic. Drilling operations were suspended while the team evaluated the cause and determined how to move forward, and Kinder Morgan said it was "working with affected landowners to address their needs."

Though Kinder Morgan said the drilling fluid only contained water and non-hazardous bentonite clay, TESPA claims an AMC Drilling Optimisation Safety Data Sheet (SDS) lists the AMC Gel drilling fluid mix as "carcinogenic to humans" based on epidemiological data. The SDS can be viewed here, starting on page 11.

TESPA also said, "To date, the companies [PHP and Kinder Morgan] have made no effort to clean up the contamination in the aquifer. TESPA seeks to force defendants to clean up the contamination and further seeks an injunction to prohibit the use of this product anywhere between Blanco to Wimberley to Kyle."

One day after Kinder Morgan confirmed the spill on April 1, environmental group The Sierra Club called for a "thorough investigation" of the incident, saying that the fact that the spill wasn't made public until residents spoke out about their water "makes it clear that Kinder Morgan can't be trusted to build this pipeline safely."

On April 21, the Hays County Commissioners Court voted to rescind County road permits allowing Kinder Morgan to cut through and drill beneath roads while constructing the PHP, following the contaminated water incident.

Back in February, a federal judge allowed Kinder Morgan to proceed with its construction plans for the Hill Country portion of the PHP, denying a temporary restraining order filed by several property owners in an attempt to prevent the pipeline's construction on their properties.