Man killed inside Killeen mosque identified, suspect detained

Killeen police said both men were inside the mosque when the stabbing occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police said a man who was stabbed to death inside a mosque was in a business relationship with the suspect.

The attacked occurred just after 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, according to police.

Police said Muhammad Idrees Kahn, 69, and the suspect were inside the mosque when officers arrived. Kahn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect, who as of the time this article was written, had not been identified.

Through their investigation, police determined the men were in a business relationship and that both men attended the mosque.

Police did not provide any details as to the nature of the business or whether that played a role in the murder. It is the 18th murder in Killeen in 2022.

The 17th murder occurred Nov. 10 in the 200 block of East Bryce Ave., where police said Abkhir Abdel Neville, 21, was shot to death.

The 19th murder occurred Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, was also fatally shot.

No arrests had been made in either murder investigation.