Killeen Police searching for suspect after 1 injured in shooting at Killeen Mall

At least one person was injured after shots were fired at the Killeen Mall Tuesday, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for help in trying to locate the suspect who reportedly shot one person at the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.

In a news conference around 9 p.m., police said if anyone who was at the mall has any audio, video or information of the reported shooting, to contact the department at 254-501-8830.

Around 7:17 p.m., Killeen Police were called out to the mall after reports of gunshots. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez told 6 News that one person was injured and transported to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries.

She added that they did not have a suspect in custody.

During the news conference, police said they were continuing to evacuate the mall and asked people to continue to "stay clear" from the area.

Police say if you are trying to pick someone up from the mall, you are asked to park on the west side across South WS Young Drive.

6 News spoke with Monica Silcott who said she was at the mall at the time of the incident.

“We were at the mall when three shots were fired. All of a sudden a girl came running through and yelled at us to run," Silcott said. "Someone was shooting. We ran to the parking lot to hide behind the dumpster."

🚨ALERT 🚨 Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021