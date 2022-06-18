Kids write Father's Day cards to detainees at Taylor immigration center

Mothers and children gathered outside of the detention center to write cards for the men detained inside.

TAYLOR, Texas — Many families will be spending the weekend together for Father's Day, but for many migrant families, being together is not a reality right now.

On Sunday, a group of small children and their mothers along with community advocates sat outside the T. Don Hutto immigration detention center in Taylor to write Father's Day cards to the men inside.

The event was organized by several local nonprofits, Grassroots Leadership and Mujeres Luchadoras.

Maria Reza with Grassroots Leadership said some of the children and the women writing the cards have also been detained before.

"I think a lot of us know the pain of being separated from our fathers and our mothers. We have all felt the pain of that," said Reza. "No matter who is inside, we want them to know we haven't forgotten them, we know that if we're loud enough they can hear us sometimes."

Everyone inside the detention center is awaiting their immigration hearing which can sometimes take many months or even up to a year.

The detainees are currently in need of backpacks, toothbrushes, deodorant, socks, toothpaste and other toiletries and essentials. To get involved, visit the Grassroots Leadership website for more information.

