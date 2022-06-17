Water safety advocates urge parents to be careful as drowning is the leading cause of death for kids under 5

Advocates recommend kids start swimming lessons as early as six months old.

AUSTIN, Texas — Scorching hot temperatures mean our local lakes and rivers will be busier than usual.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under five years old. That's why advocates urge parents to keep their eyes on the water.

"Truth is, drowning doesn't discriminate," said Alissa Magrum, executive director of Colin's Hope. "We find drownings occurring across all age groups, all socioeconomic levels, all races, all genders."

Colin's Hope is an organization dedicated to teaching parents about water safety. Magrum said the organization recommends kids start swimming lessons as early as six months old.

But practicing water safety starts in the bath or shower. The first time babies are introduced to water is in the bath, so pouring water on their face so they acclimate is a good place to start. After that comes learning how to blow bubbles, then floating.

"Floating on your back because that's where if you fall into a pool and you're able to get floating, you can yell for help, you can cry," Magrum said.

Other things to teach kids at a young age are how to move their arms and kick their legs because if they fall into the pool, those actions can get them to safety.

If kids don't know how to swim, put them in lifejackets. You should also never leave kids alone in or near water.

"We learn how to swim often in a calm, clear pool where the bottom is even and we can get out from the steps of the ladder," Magrum said. "We think we learned to swim or navigate pool water. And then we go to that where there's rip currents and there are waves, and there's Lake Travis. There's rocks. And the ... lake is not constant level. So, I don't think we properly prepare people to access open water."

