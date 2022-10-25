Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say

Kevin Genter faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incident, which police said happened Saturday morning.

PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said.

Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week.

Officers were first dispatched Saturday to the Toyota building in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive around 9:15 a.m. Witnesses reported to police that they heard gunshots and saw someone driving a dark-color four-door sedan. The person was pointing a gun at the Toyota building, which is the vehicle-maker's North American headquarters.

Police said officers found shell casings at the scene, confirming the witness reports.

Toyota security officials told police that the suspect's vehicle matched "a suspicious vehicle" with a suspect who was seen dropping nails throughout the Toyota parking lot on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Police obtained surveillance video from the incidents and then obtained a warrant for Genter on Saturday, according to a police news release.