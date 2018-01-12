AUSTIN — Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday that his office has launched an investigation into the Marriott data breach that is affecting nearly 500 million customers worldwide.

Marriott announced that the breach started in 2014 and may have affected those who made reservations from that time up until Sept. 10, 2018.

“The Marriott data breach has the potential of leaving hundreds of thousands of Texans vulnerable to the nightmare of identity theft,” Paxton said. “My office is taking immediate action to seek documents and other information from Marriott to examine the nature and extent of this data breach, including how and why this massive hack occurred.”

The hackers reportedly obtained personal information from guests, including names, addresses, dates of birth, passport numbers, email addresses and phone numbers.

Texans who believe they are victims of the Marriott data breach may file a complaint online here. To learn more about how to protect your credit and personal information, click here.

