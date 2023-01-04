1 killed in car crash on Kellam Road

Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on one person, who ended up dying on the scene.

DEL VALLE, Texas — A person died in a car crash on Saturday morning in Del Valle.

Austin first responders say the area will be closed off for a while.

It happened near Kellam Road, next to Del Valle Middle School and Del Valle High School, around 4:22 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR on one person, who ended up dying on the scene. The other person treated refused to be taken to the hospital.

The area will be closed off while investigators work on the scene, so expect congestion and closures in the area.