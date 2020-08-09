Gov. Inslee said an estimated 330,000 acres burned in Washington state on Labor Day, which is more than the last 12 fire seasons.

SEATTLE — With wildfire smoke moving across western Washington, officials are advising residents to keep their windows shut and stay indoors as much as possible.

Much of the Puget Sound region was experiencing what is considered to be unhealthy air early Tuesday morning due to the wildfire smoke being pushed in by easterly winds.

Gov. Jay Inslee said that as of Tuesday, 330,000 acres have burned across the state in just 24 hours. Inslee said that the amount of land burned in the last 24 hours is more than what the state has seen in the last 12 wildfire seasons.

Inslee and other state officials are giving an update on the response to the statewide wildfires. WATCH HERE:

Wildfire smoke is full of small particles that can get into your eyes and lungs causing health problems including chest pain, headaches, or an irregular heartbeat.