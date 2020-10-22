Keep Austin Local: Wheatsville Co-op, a grocery staple that could use your help

Learn about this local grocery co-op that has been around for 45 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — We’ve seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants help keep Austin local by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week we stop by Wheatsville Co-op, a local grocer that has been around for 45 years.

Recently, Wheatsville Co-op sent a letter to its customers about its 2020 struggles saying, “We aren’t about to close up shop, but we aren’t immune to what has been happening either.” In the letter, it states the grocery co-op has seen on average a 15% drop in sales.

The marketing director, Nick Conn, said Wheatsville is the only grocery co-op in Texas and is known for popcorn tofu po’boys, house-made iced coffee, ginger limeade and vegan, pumpkin-spiced donuts.

If you’re looking to support local for the upcoming holidays, the co-op will have trick-or-treating in the store on Halloween from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are two Wheatsville locations, one on South Lamar, and another features a dinosaur on the roof on Guadalupe Street.

You don’t have to be a member to shop at Wheatsville Co-op.

“You just need to love great food and love keeping more of your money in Austin,” said Conn.