Keep Austin Local: Austin Gift Company

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

KVUE stopped by Austin Gift Company, a store on South Lamar that has been in business for 20 years.

The owner, Mike Lopez, told KVUE that the store had to shut down for 45 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re the largest gift and souvenir store in Austin. The store is 9,000 square feet full of products. They have more than 140 mostly local vendors and merchants in their space, offering a wide assortment of products. They have great gift items for anyone in the family.

Austin Gift Company has items from local artists and designers, jewelry, candles, ornaments, gag gifts, coffee mugs, T-shirts and more. The employees like to say “if you don’t need it, we probably have it.”

They pride themselves on their staff’s customer service, are always ready to offer a helping hand, and send customers in the right direction.

Check out Austin Gift Company at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd. a19, Austin, Texas 78704.