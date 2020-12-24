Keep Austin Local: Anna's Toy Depot

This 30-year-old business sells new and used toys.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week, KVUE stopped by Anna's Toy Depot, a business that's been in Austin for 30 years.

After graduating from college at the University of Texas in 1989, the owner of Anna's Toy Depot, Anna Barr, started the very beginnings of her toy store. Her start included buying toys from garage sales and selling them to child care centers out of the trunk of her car.

Now, she still purchases used toys, but she has a South Austin store to put them in.

You can find new and used toys and books at her location including Legos, baby dolls, action figures, puzzles and much more. You can also sell your used toys. Click here to see what type of toys she is looking for.

If you feel more comfortable not going into the store, you can give Anna a call to see if she has an option for you.

Anna's Toy Depot is located at 4220 S Lamar Blvd # 200, Austin, TX 78704. You can give her a call at 512-447-8697.