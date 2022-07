The family of 27-year-old Keaton Long have not heard from him since 11:30 p.m. and are concerned for his wellbeing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for help to find a missing man.

Keaton Long, 27, is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His family have not heard from him since Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. and are concerned for his wellbeing.

If you have any information call 911 immediately.