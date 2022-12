The fire at Kealing Middle School was blamed on a space heater that was left on.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire in the teachers' lounge of Kealing Middle School in East Austin is being blamed on a space heater that was left on.

The Austin Fire Department was on scene on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. The fire was quickly put out.

Firefighters remained on the scene at the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue to clear the smoke.

Fire in the teachers lounge of Keating Middle School at 1607 Pennsylvania Ave. Fire knocked down and extinguished quickly by arriving units. AFD reducing the alarm to units on-scene to clear out the smoke.



Video credit D McKeon pic.twitter.com/fcxf2yJDzp — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 27, 2022