Gas leak resolved after tornado passes by Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock

The police chief said no major structural damage has been reported at the Kalahari Resorts due to the confirmed tornado.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — When Tornado Warnings started to go out Monday evening, KVUE spotted a tornado live on-air from its Kalahari Resorts camera in Round Rock, Texas.

The tornado passed over Interstate 35 through the city, damaging homes, businesses and trees. At a press conference by the Round Rock Police Department, the police chief said no major structural damage has been reported at Kalahari Resorts due to the confirmed tornado. He said the tornado passed by the popular water resort.

Allen Banks, Round Rock police chief, said the resort "did a great job" of sheltering staff, residents and guests in the basement of the resort when the Tornado Warning was issued for the immediate area. All residents have since been given the all-clear to return to their rooms.

A gas leak was reported at the resort after the storm passed. Banks said that leak has now been resolved. There were some residents who felt ill after the storm and the Round Rock Fire Department was there to help those residents. No one was taken to the hospital.

"Kalahari Resorts & Conventions can thankfully confirm that no injuries were sustained at our Round Rock property due to the severe weather this evening," the resort told KVUE in a written statement Monday. "We remain dedicated to working with local authorities to keep our guests and associates safe as we further evaluate the damage to our resort. Safety has, and always will be, our greatest priority. We sincerely appreciate the thoughtful concern shown from our Texas neighbors and further extend our sentiments for a swift recovery to all those affected by tonight’s storms."

Across Round Rock, no deaths have been reported so far. Only minor injuries have been reported.

If you suffered damage from the storm or need to seek shelter, here's how to find help.