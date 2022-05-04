Colin Kaepernick announces first children’s book titled ‘I Color Myself Different’

“I’m excited for Kaepernick Publishing to be collaborating with Scholastic on books with Black and Brown voices at the forefront," Kaepernick said in a release.

Former 49ers quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick has signed a multi-book publishing deal with Scholastic.

His first children’s picture book, "I Color Myself Different," is inspired by a specific childhood memory of when Kaepernick first documented that he was different from his adopted white family. He specifically remembers an exercise in kindergarten where they had to draw a family portrait. Kaepernick instantly realized a distinction when he used a lighter crayon for his family and a darker crayon for himself.

I’m excited to share that I’ll be publishing I COLOR MYSELF DIFFERENT, a children's book, with @KaepernickPub & @Scholastic on 4/5/22! #IColorMyselfDifferent is deeply personal to me & honors the courage & bravery of young people everywhere. Pre-order at https://t.co/0LpdyphIsD pic.twitter.com/kfnLZUVpBP — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 15, 2021

“Colin Kaepernick’s inspiring story, with themes of identity, race, and self-esteem, will resonate deeply with all kids,” said Ellie Berger, President and Publisher of Scholastic Trade Publishing in a press release.

During the 2016-17 NFL season, Kaepernick had a deeper experience with identity and race, leading him to taking a knee during the National Anthem to bring attention to systematic oppressions, specifically "police terrorism against black and brown people." In doing this, he hasn't played in the NFL since.

Since 2016, the Turlock native has founded and helped fund three organizations — Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing — that together advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Kaepernick Publishing was founded by Colin Kaepernick in 2019. Its mission is to elevate a new generation of writers with diverse views and voices by creating powerful works of all genres that can build a better and more just world.

"I Color Myself Different" is scheduled to be released on April 5, 2022.



