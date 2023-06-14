'JU$TICE NOW' gives a look into the Austin Justice Coalition's campaign for minority Austinites

Over the years, black and brown people have held less and less economic power in Austin, according to AJC's Chas Moore.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local advocates are launching a new campaign to help minority-owned businesses in Austin.

The new initiative is called "JU$TICE NOW," and is meant to bridge socioeconomic gaps in a constantly growing Austin.

The billion-dollar goal for the Austin Justice Coalition's "JU$TICE NOW" campaign is to invest money into black and minority-owned businesses in Austin to level the playing field.

"12th and Chacon, it used to be a black movie theater. Right. It used to be so many black businesses in these areas," said Chas Moore with AJC.

According to Moore, black and brown people have held less and less economic power in Austin over the years.

"We started to see an extreme dwindling of black and brown communities, black and brown establishments, black and brown economic power on the East side," said Moore.

Streets like those on the East Side have seen major changes over the years. Gentrification and rising prices have forced out long-time minority-owned businesses.

Non-profit operator Bill Wallace said he's not opposed to growth, but black and brown Austinites need to be able to get a piece of the pie.

"Unfortunately, black and brown people haven't been able to participate in that gentrification," said Wallace.

Wallace runs a non-profit called Tomorrow's Promise Foundation that works to keep young people out of the criminal justice system and support their families at the same time.

Wallace said a campaign like "JU$TICE NOW" is vital, because it calls on lawmakers, companies and the community to help, believing that, as a black owned and operated non-profit, the pot is getting smaller, so he's competing with other minority-owned groups.

Moore said he knows a billion dollars seems like a large asking price, but it's the start to achieving economic success for all.

"There's great companies that are doing business right here in these communities that really can lean in and can really buy in and be good corporate citizens by reinvesting in the communities in which they do business," said Wallace.

