TEXAS, USA — It might become more difficult to find someone to call your kids' next little league baseball or football game. The reason being is because the number of officials is decreasing nationwide and parents of the young athletes may be to blame.

More and more officials seem to be getting tired of being verbally abused, so they're not signing up as much.

Five adults in Colorado were recently given citations last week after a video of them fighting at a little league game went viral. The adults seemed to disagree with a call made by the umpire.

In Texas, we're also having an issue.

In 2018, the UIL executive director said that they were dealing with a shortage of referees across all sports. There seems to be a common denominator: officials are getting too much heat from people in all sports.

A little league president in Kentucky said the league is having a hard time retaining presidents.

"Just like everybody else, you're horrified," said West Knox Little League President Ken Carter, speaking about recent baseball brawls. "We have seen a shortage of umpires, and we've had a hard time retaining umpires who have agreed to do it."

Another issue is that more officials are hanging up their whistles and retiring.

In 2018, the Dallas Morning News reported that there were more officials older than 60 than there are 30-year-old officials.

The average age for an official in Texas is 58 years old.

