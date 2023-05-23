Jury selection to continue Wednesday for Austin police officer Christopher Taylor's trial

It's a police shooting that rocked Austin and helped spark protests calling for justice in the city more than three years ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — La Mexicana Bakery is closed after nearly 33 years in business, but what remains are murals honoring Michael Ramos. Jesús Becerra is the former owner's son and remembers seeing Ramos walk into the store every day.

"Every year we do Mother's Day, we give out free cakes. Mike Ramos would come by, he'll be one of the first customers to receive the free cake, so he'd give it to his mom," Becerra said. "He's very funny, I'll tell you that. He liked to joke around. Besides joking around, you know, he's very humble. He looks like he's a very helpful person as well."

Ramos was a longtime customer who stopped entering the doors of the South Austin staple. More than three years ago, multiple Austin police officers responded to a report about possible drug dealing in the parking lot of a southeast Austin complex. The 911 caller claimed the man had a gun but police later confirmed they didn't find a weapon.

When officers arrived at the complex, video shows Ramos getting out of his car with his hands up. Police said Ramos didn't obey further commands. The situation escalated and an officer fired a beanbag shotgun round at him. Ramos then got back into his car and tried to drive away, and that's when Officer Christopher Taylor opened fire.

The shooting caused an outcry and sparked social justice protests in 2020, with the country already outraged over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. This week, a Travis County jury is expected to hear arguments from both sides to determine if the shooting was justified or if Taylor should face up to life in prison.

Criminal defense attorney Rick Cofer said this is a question that will be posed in the case.

"Was Michael Ramos under arrest at the time that Christopher Taylor used deadly force? That's a question that we really don't know the answer to. And that's why the findings of the jury will be so important," Cofer said.

As the city waits for the trial to unfold, Becerra reflects on Ramos' life and the artwork that remains outside the bakery. It was Ramos' mom who requested it be placed there.

"Everyone knows Mike Ramos here," Becerra said.

Jury selection for the trial is still underway. It started Monday but the judge dismissed the panel when it was discovered the door had been locked.

