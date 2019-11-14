AUSTIN, Texas — Is it too early to start celebrating Christmas? The Junior League of Austin (JLA) doesn't think so.

JLA will be hosting its 44th year of "A Christmas Affair," a five-day holiday market that hosts more than 200 merchants from across the country. The event typically attracts more than 25,000 visitors according to JLA.

The Junior League of Austin is an organization of women who are committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community.

This year’s theme for the event will is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas" in the spirit of celebrating spending the holiday season with loved ones, according to JLA.

The league also states that this theme is fitting as it will be their first Christmas in its new home, the Community Impact Center.

The event will take place at the Palmer Events Center on the following days:

Thursday, Nov. 21: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funds raised from 'A Christmas Affair' will provide funding and volunteer hours to programs such as Coats for Kids, FIT-Food In Tummies and over 30 other local community nonprofits.

You can buy tickets for this event online.

