x
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Juneteenth is a day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Here are some ways you can celebrate the holiday in Austin even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay Black and Live Festival

The Stay Black and Live Festival is holding a virtual celebration on June 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. According to the event's website, the Juneteenth Committee will distribute 600 barbecue plates to communities impacted by COVID-19 starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Carver Museum parking lot.

Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison will start the event with a message to the community. The festival will be hosted by NOOK Turner and will feature performances from various musicians and poets.

Neil-Cochran House Museum Driving Tour

The Neil-Cochran House Museum is hosting a driving tour during the weekend of June 19. The tour begins at the museum and works its way through the historic sites of Wheatville and Clarksville. 

Juneteenth 2020: Growing Your Roots During a Global Pandemic Using Genealogy as a Progressive Tool

The Downs-Jones Library & Archives is hosting this event focusing on ancestry and genealogy. The event will celebrate African American freedom, resistance, education, empowerment and achievement.

Support local Black artists and businesses

KVUE has compiled lists of Black artists and businesses in Austin that you can show your support to this Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is recognized as a state holiday in all but three states. The only states that do not recognize Juneteenth are Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota.

For a history of the holiday, click here.

