AUSTIN — Tuesday, we could find out if a soccer team from Ohio is one step closer to coming to Austin.

Ohio government officials filed a lawsuit in March to keep the Columbus Crew in the state. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Columbus city leaders said Columbus Crew SC's move would violate a city code from 1996.

But the team owner, Precourt Sports Ventures, filed a motion to get the suit thrown out.

A judge is set to hear that motion Sept. 4.

Austin City Council voted in August to bring an Major League Soccer stadium to McKalla Place in North Austin and gave the green light to Precourt Sports Ventures to build the stadium at the 24-acre city-owned property near the Domain.

Austin's new MLS soccer team has now received a name, "Austin FC," and a color scheme and logo.

