An Austin judge is expected to announce his ruling on how hospitals, abortion clinics, and other healthcare facilities handle the disposal of fetal remains in Texas, regardless of the fetus' gestation period.

The law, which was supposed to go into effect on Feb, 1, requires health facilities to either bury fetal remains or cremate them instead of disposing of the tissue in landfills. The law applies to abortion or miscarriage-related procedures at health facilities but does not apply to miscarriages at home or to early-term drug-abortions, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

According to The Texas Tribune, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Whole Woman’s Health sued the state over the portion of the law they said ignores patients' personal beliefs and wishes. They were granted a temporary injunction.

RELATED:

Texas fetal remains burial trial gets underway

New Texas provisions to require burial or cremation of aborted fetuses

Texas to implement rules requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains

In contrast, the state argued that cremation or a burial would be a better alternative for a resting place than a landfill. They also said the cost would not come out of the pockets of women because the payment would fall on health care providers.

The U.S. District Judge David Ezra listened to both sides of the case during a five-day trial in July, according to the Statesman. He is scheduled to announce his decision at 1:30 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 KVUE-TV