AUSTIN — An Austin judge has blocked the Texas fetal burial law, which would require hospitals, abortion clinics and other healthcare facilities to bury or cremate fetal tissue, regardless of the fetus' gestation period, according to a court document.

The law, which was supposed to go into effect on Feb, 1, requires health facilities to either bury fetal remains or cremate them instead of disposing of the tissue in landfills. The law applied to abortion or miscarriage-related procedures at health facilities but does not apply to miscarriages at home or to early-term drug-abortions, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The federal judge, Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra, issued a permanent injunction blocking the law Sept. 5.

Ezra sided with abortion providers who complained that the statute could force clinics to close because of a limited number of vendors willing and able to meet the law’s requirements, the Statesman said. Providers also believed that the requirement would create an improper burden by disregarding the personal beliefs of pregnant women.

According to The Texas Tribune, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Whole Woman’s Health sued the state over the portion of the law they said ignores patients' personal beliefs and wishes. They were granted a temporary injunction.

In contrast, the state argued that cremation or a burial would be a better alternative for a resting place than a landfill. They also said the cost would not come out of the pockets of women because the payment would fall on health care providers.

The U.S. District Judge David Ezra listened to both sides of the case during a five-day trial in July, according to the Statesman. He announced his decision at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

