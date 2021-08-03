Prosecutors accuse Austin officers of not investigating crimes

DA Jose Garza's letter blames what he called "rogue officers" for telling residents who reported crime that they could not investigate while blaming his policies.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza and County Attorney Delia Garza sent letters to the Austin city manager on Tuesday, accusing Austin officers of blaming their criminal justice reform policies for not properly investigating reported crimes.

The relationship between the two top prosecutors and police has been increasingly contentious in recent weeks, and the letters serve as the latest example of that friction.

Jose Garza's letter blames what he called "rogue officers" for telling residents who reported crime that they could not investigate while blaming his policies. Jose Garza cited posts on social media site Nextdoor as well as complaints he received directly.

Prosecutors say police have a duty to do their job, even if they may not go forward with the case.

"Failing to investigate crimes reported by our citizens for perceived political gain is a gross violation of the public trust and makes us less safe," Jose Garza wrote.

Police recently objected to prosecutors dropping charges against an armed 17-year-old in a Sixth Street shooting last month. Jose Garza said they are focusing on building a case against the accused shooter.

Last month, a lead investigator in the shooting death of protester Garrett Foster accused prosecutors of requiring him to omit favorable evidence against the shooter during grand jury testimony. Jose Garza says his office is handling the case fairly.

Police also have spoken out against a new policy in which prosecutors have rejected dozens of cases before a suspect is booked into jail if they think the cases lack evidence. Officers consider that an affront to their work. Prosecutors say it lets them weed out flawed cases early.

The letters were sent to City Manager Spencer Cronk and released to the public.

Cronk and interim Police Chief Joe Chacon did not immediately have a comment. The prosecutors said they met with Chacon last month to discuss their concerns but were not aware of any subsequent action.

"I remain eager to partner with APD to address our community's most pressing challenges," Jose Garza wrote. "I am confident that the overwhelming majority of APD officers continue to perform an incredibly difficult [job] honorably, and I am proud of the working relationship we have built with other law enforcement agencies in Travis County."

