x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

local

ATCEMS recovers body of swimmer who didn't resurface from water

The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KVUE the swimmer's body was recovered some time before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtwon.

JONESTOWN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and North Lake Travis Fire Department responded to a water rescue on Lake Travis Sunday afternoon regarding reports of a swimmer who didn’t surface.

It happened at around 12:40 p.m. at the Jones Brother Park, located at 18100 Park Dr., according to ATCEMS. 

ATCEMS said that after more than 20 minutes of searching for the missing swimmer, the search changed to "recovery mode."

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) told KVUE the swimmer's body was recovered some time before 2 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. We'll update as we find our more information.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Minneapolis City Council announces intent to disband police department

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: 1,425 new cases, 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported by State

Live blog: Austin protests continue for 10th straight day on Sunday

List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

George W. Bush won't support Donald Trump’s reelection, report says