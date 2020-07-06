ATCEMS recovers body of swimmer who didn't resurface from water

The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KVUE the swimmer's body was recovered some time before 2 p.m. Sunday.

JONESTOWN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and North Lake Travis Fire Department responded to a water rescue on Lake Travis Sunday afternoon regarding reports of a swimmer who didn’t surface.

It happened at around 12:40 p.m. at the Jones Brother Park, located at 18100 Park Dr., according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said that after more than 20 minutes of searching for the missing swimmer, the search changed to "recovery mode."

