Medical examiner determines Jonathan Honey died from drowning

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office released the cause of death for Jonathan Honey, whose body was pulled from Lady Bird Lake in April.

Honey was in town for a bachelor party from the Washington, D.C., area, according to Councilmember Zo Qadri (District 9) when he reportedly went missing on March 31. The Austin Police Department (APD) said he was drinking when he went to find food, after which he was reported missing. Police then began to search the river.

A day later, police said they found the 33-year-old dead in the lake near Rainey Street.

According to the documents released from the examiner's office, Honey died from drowning. The medical examiner classified the death as accidental.

This news comes after the medical examiner reported another man, Jason John, had died due to drowning in February. John's death was also classified as accidental.

Both Honey's and John's cases remain under investigation, but police have said there is no evidence of foul play in either case.

Since both these incidents, in April, families of Lady Bird Lake drowning victims have asked officials to make improvements to the trail. Officials with the Trail Conservancy and the City of Austin stated they have added solar lighting, increased park patrols and will be adding cameras and more permanent lighting.