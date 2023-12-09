Police investigating death in East Austin

Investigators are conducting a "death investigation," which they say is not the same as a homicide investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a death in East Austin Monday night.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a 911 caller said they found a body near John Treviño Jr. Metropolitan Park, near FM 969.

When officers arrived at the scene, the caller led them to a body located away from the park, down a dirt road behind a mobile home neighborhood.

Officer said the person was clearly dead.

APD investigators are now conducting a "death investigation," which they say is not the same as a homicide investigation. Police said because there is so little information about the death, they need to investigate further to figure out what happened.

No additional information is available at this time.