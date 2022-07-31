John Aielli, longtime Austin radio host, dies at 76

Austin stations KUT and KUTX said that Aielli died early Sunday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — John Aielli, an Austin icon and longtime local radio host, has died. He was 76.

KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported that Aielli suffered several health setbacks in recent years, including a heart attack in 2012 and a stroke most recently in 2020. Following the recent stroke, he stepped back from his regular on-air duties.

Aielli spent more than 50 years with KUT and KUTX after moving to Austin to attend the University of Texas back in 1966. He was a part-time announcer for the classical music program at the time, per the Statesman.

His show "Eklektikos" was born in 1970 on KUT and was moved to KUTX in 2013 after the public radio station separated its news and music into two frequencies. The originally six-hour broadcast was scaled down to three in 2001.

KUTX shared a statement on Twitter Sunday announcing the death of Aielli.

"We are incredibly saddened to report that our beloved John Aielli has passed away. John was an Austin treasure and was an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy. Our lives are less interesting with him gone. God speed, we love you John, and we'll remember you always with a smile on our faces."

We're heartbroken to tell you that our beloved friend and colleague John Aielli passed shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. He was such a joy to work with, and so important to what KUT and KUTX have become.



