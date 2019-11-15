BUDA, Texas — According to the City of Buda, Texas, a fraudulent post advertising a front desk receptionist position was posted to job website Indeed, asking for resumes and cover letters.

The post asked its victims to send their resumes and cover letters to an email account not affiliated with the City of Buda. The posting has since been removed from Indeed.

The City of Buda said official job postings should always link back to the City's website and any email coming from the City would have the extension "@ci.buda.tx.us."

Official postings are posted to the city's website. The City said official applications would not ask for your date of birth, social security number or any other personal information.

The City recommends checking out the Federal Trade Commission's website for tips on how to avoid being scammed.

