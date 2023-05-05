Calling all recent college grads: Austin Young Chamber hosting career summit

While the timing was intentionally for new grads, it's also for others seeking career advice and resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Young Chamber is hosting its annual summit for students, young professionals and business leaders on Friday.

The event, happening for the sixth year in a row, kicked off the two-day summit with a job fair networking event on Thursday, May 4, before the initial event on Friday, May 5. The summit will have a variety of speakers, panels and sessions to help new graduates and seasoned professionals network, receive work resources and have advice for starting a career.

Organizers say they planned it just in time for college graduations - while many new grads are looking for jobs and career advice.

"I want it to be an opportunity to also have that bridge of what's next. So this is a fun way to really approach how you start thinking about building your career after and making those connections with businesses," said President & CEO of Austin Young Chamber Joana Ortiz.

While the timing was intentionally for new grads, it's also for others seeking career advice and resources. Those who are a few years into their careers or companies that want to support their younger staff are all welcome at the summit.

Ortiz says making moves in your career is about more than just looking good on paper with your resume and cover letter - it's about building an actual community.

"Oftentimes, people who find jobs are through connections, through advocacy, through, you know, mentorship. And so building that community early on, making sure that you have a network of people who will advocate for you," said Ortiz.

The chamber also has career resources and hosts events throughout the year for those that are still looking for a job and can't attend the summit events.

The career fair will take place at the Austin PBS building and ACC Highland campus, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram