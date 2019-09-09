AUSTIN, Texas — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will be hosting the Austin Veterans Job Fair in Austin, a free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists.

In addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, RecruitMilitary said they also focus their efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the U.S. who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers.

The company also said that they are "actively working to help address the high unemployment rate of military spouses – nearly 25% – a rate more than six times the national average."

Through its partnership with Google, a new job search tool is now available to assist a military spouse and military-trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options in the RecruitMilitary database of more than 250,000 jobs.

With more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year, RecruitMilitary offers veterans and military spouses the most opportunities of any organization to help facilitate their future career goals.

The event will be held on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Special Events Center.

