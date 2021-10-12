Second person indicted in connection to Sixth Street mass shooting in Austin

Jeremiah Tabb, 18, was indicted on a tampering with evidence charge for allegedly attempting to dispose of the weapon believed to have been used in the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jeremiah Tabb was indicted on a tampering with evidence charge Friday in connection to June's 6th Street mass shooting in Austin.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced the indictment late Friday. Tampering with evidence is a third degree felony.

The indictment alleges Tabb, 18, tried to dispose of the weapon De'Ondre Jermirris White is suspected of using in the June 12 mass shooting that left one man dead and 14 others injured.

"My heart continues to break for the family of Mr. Kantor and all of the victims of this senseless act of violence. The District Attorney's office will not rest until everyone responsible is held accountable," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza.

Tabb was arrested in Bell County on Dec. 9.

He was initially arrested for the shooting itself back in June. He was charged as an adult for aggravated assault. Those charged were dropped soon after police identified White as the shooter.

White was indicted on a first-degree murder charge over the death of Douglas Kantor, and an additional 14 counts of aggravated assault for the injury of 14 others in the mass shooting back in August.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, police initially said shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several people to the hospital. A total of 14 were injured, including one victim who was shot in both legs and had to relearn how to walk. Kantor, 25, was died in the shooting. He was reportedly visiting the area from New York.

An affidavit obtained by KVUE in the days after the mass shooting said a fight between two groups of people started on 6th Street, which then led to the shooting. It started when the groups who knew each other from Killeen saw each other in the same area, outside a bar in the 400 block of E. 6th Street.