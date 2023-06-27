Man convicted of murder for 2020 East Austin apartment death

A jury convicted 24-year-old Jeffrey Garner on Thursday, June 15, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man involved in a homicide at an East Austin apartment complex in May 2020 has been convicted of murder.

Garner was arrested on May 29, 2020, and charged with the May 28, 2020, murder of 38-year-old James Lewis Allen. He was indicted on Aug. 6, 2020.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza on Tuesday. “We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”

The 2020 incident happened after 10 p.m. at the Springdale Estates apartments on Springdale Road near Airport Boulevard. Police said officers received several 911 calls about a possible shooting or stabbing.

Officers arriving on the scene found Allen on the ground in the parking lot. They tried to perform CPR, but he did not survive.

Police said they believe the two men got into some sort of altercation. Garner was arrested the following morning in Manor and booked into the Travis County Jail.