ELGIN, Texas — People in Elgin are arguing about what to do next after the city council voted to remove the Jefferson Davis Highway marker just outside downtown.

Scott Braden lives down the block and commented to the city council that it should be removed.

“I think it was put here kind of to keep black culture down and black folks down and remind them they were second-class citizens," Braden said.

Other residents in town think it should be left where it is.

“I think having the marker stay as it is but replace it with any kind of marker that promotes unity on both sides," Cynthia Burchfield said.

Burchfield acknowledged that racism still exists but said that's not the culture of Elgin anymore.

“Like it or not, [Jefferson Davis] was a hero back in those times but we’ve moved forward," Burchfield said. "That’s what we need to do and show how far we’ve come.”

Jefferson Davis led the Confederacy in the 1860s as the president. He also served as the Representative of Mississippi in the U.S. House of Representatives. The highway originally stretched from Arlington, Virginia, to Washington State, according to a federal report.

RELATED:

'Racists.' Confederate Soldiers Monument vandalized at Texas Capitol

Texas teen fights to get rid of Confederate Heroes Day

Davis, Wilson statues removed from UT's Main Mall

One solution some people have brought up is putting the marker in the local Elgin Depot Museum.

“Instead of destroying it, demolishing it or possibly destroying it, you can at least have it somewhere because maybe that marker can have a piece of history now,” Collin Sheehan said.

“If it stayed in the Elgin Depot Museum right down the street, that would be a great way to keep it in the community and remind us to keep things accurate,” Braden said.

“No, I do not think it should go into the museum," Burchfield said. "I think it should stay put because that’s how the people of Elgin wanted it and wanted it presented.”

For Braden, he's glad to see this project has started conversations around racism.

WATCH: The history of the Jefferson Davis Highway

“Some people are very upset, and I understand where they’re coming from, but at least they’re talking about it," Braden said. "Very few people knew this existed not too very long ago now not only do they know it exists, but we’re actually talking about these subjects, hashing it out.”

Burchfield wants to see the community come together to erect a new monument to the social awareness growth in the town.

“Have a gathering of the community for this marker be a historical gathering, if you will," Burchfield said. "Have everybody come to the marker, say a prayer or link arms around it. Make it part of the history to show how far we've come."

According to Mayor Chris Cannon, the monument will be removed but it's up to the city manager to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to take it out. There's no word yet on when that will happen or where the marker will go.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

21-year-old found alive after being reported missing near Rainey Street

'50 pounds of potatoes in a 10-pound sack' | Can Austin's roads keep up with its booming population?

Homeless man says governor's campsite now home to more than a dozen people

Hays County approves $13M plan to turn former Boy Scout property into public park