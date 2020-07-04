AUSTIN, Texas — Jeff Ward, a longtime Austin radio host, will return to the city's radio landscape when the Austin American-Statesman launches its new streaming station on April 13.

The Statesman announced on Tuesday it is launching the Statesman News Network, a new 24-hour streaming station. The station, which will be available at statesmannewsnetwork.com, will focus on news and entertainment.

“The Jeff Ward Show,” will air live from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, beginning on April 13.

Ward left KLBJ in October after more than 20 years with the Austin radio station. His departure followed Emmis Communications's sale of its stake in eight Austin radio stations, including KLBJ Radio, for $39.3 million last June. He was previously voted by the Austin Chronicle as the "Best Afternoon Host" five times.

Despite uncertain times, Rob Connelly, director of digital audio for Gannett, said news consumption is at an all-time high as the Statesman prepares to launch the streaming station.

"We are so proud to deliver some of the best programming available in the Austin market, conveniently streamed to a computer, mobile phone, smart speakers and more," Connelly said in a press release.

