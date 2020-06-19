Travis, Williamson co. district attorneys announce joint investigation into death of Javier Ambler

According to a joint press release from the two offices, they have not yet obtained information they seek from Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

The Travis and Williamson counties district attorneys announced a joint investigation into the 2019 death of Javier Ambler while in custody of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

According to a joint press release from the two offices, they have not yet obtained information they seek from Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

"In order to pursue justice in the matter of the death of Javier Ambler, our offices are sharing resources and information to coordinate a unified investigation," the press release said.

The Travis County D.A.'s Civil Rights Unit is taking the lead in the officer's use of force investigation in conjunction with the Austin Police Department. The Williamson County D.A.'s office is taking the lead in the investigation regarding potential tampering with evidence by Williamson County agencies who had contact with the show "Live PD."

The two offices said they will do everything in their power to "address the circumstances around his death, including the lack of cooperation with the investigation."