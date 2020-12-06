Sen. Whitmire calls for Texas Rangers to take over Javier Ambler investigation

The Texas senator is also asking that Texas ban film crews from riding with law enforcement for commercial TV shows.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday evening, the current longest-serving member of the Texas Senate asked the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation regarding the death of Javier Ambler.

Ambler died in March 2019 after being tased by a Williamson County deputy. The incident started when traffic a stop was initiated after he failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic, officials say Ambler refused to pull over and he led them on a 22-minute chase that resulted in him crashing his car. When he exits the vehicle, an Austin police officer's bodycam footage shows Ambler stating that he can't breathe and that he has a heart condition before he is tased and later loses consciousness. Ambler did not survive.

Sen. John Whitmire, chair of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, also said Texas should ban film crews from riding with law enforcement officers for commercial TV shows. This comes after A&E, the network that airs "Live PD," announced earlier this week that the show has been canceled.

Sen. Whitmire added that he is most troubled the video recorded by "Live PD" crews was destroyed. In a letter to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and Travis County DA Margaret Moore, Whitmire said he is concerned about the potential for perjury it creates in these types of cases.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office is currently investigating the case.