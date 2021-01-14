Javier Ambler, Michael Ramos cases to be presented to grand jury by March 30

Ambler was killed by a Williamson County deputy in March 2019, while Ramos was killed by an Austin officer in April 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas — Newly-elected Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza announced Thursday he will take the cases of Javier Ambler and Michael Ramos to a grand jury by March 30.

In addition, there are about two dozen police use-of-force cases resulting in injuries that DA Garza is reviewing, including six shootings, KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed. Those will be taken to a grand jury in chronological order. The oldest is from nearly three years ago.

"Holding law enforcement accountable when they commit a crime is critical to public trust and confidence in the fair administration of justice," said Dexter Gilford, Civil Rights Division Director.

Background on the cases:

In March of 2019, Javier Ambler was killed while he was in the custody of a Williamson County sheriff's deputy. The deputy began chasing Ambler after he failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. According to records obtained by the KVUE Defenders and the Austin American-Statesman, deputies used a Taser on Ambler several times all while he told them he had a heart condition and couldn't breathe.

On April 24, an Austin officer reportedly shot Ramos with a beanbag shotgun during a confrontation with police at an apartment complex before he tried to drive away. As Ramos was driving away, another officer fired his rifle at him. Ramos died later that night at a hospital. Ramos was unarmed during the incident.