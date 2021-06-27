Family continues search for Texas State student last seen in December

This weekend, Jason Landry's family has a booth set up at the Luling Watermelon Thump.

LULING, Texas — The family of a Texas State University student missing since December is doing everything they can to try to find him.

The event is one of the biggest in Luling, a small city 50 miles south of Austin. That's where investigators found Landry's car on Dec. 14. The lights were still on, the keys were in the ignition and the front passenger side door was locked. He was on his way home to the Houston area for winter break, but never made it there. Search efforts are still underway.

Landry's family members say they've talked to a lot of people at the festival who have heard about their son, but they're hoping to reach people who don't know about his disappearance yet.

“It's been six months now and it's unbelievable how long it's been, and we just hope we'll reach somebody who knows something to be able to help us out,” said parents Kent and Lisa Landry. “We just want our son to come home and be found.”

The family tells KVUE strangers coordinated the booth and are volunteering at it during the whole Watermelon Thump event.

Earlier this year, investigators gained access to the missing student’s phone and computer data. Here is what they have discovered:

Investigators believe he left his San Marcos apartment around 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 13 with intent to travel to the Missouri City, Texas, area, where his parents live.

At 11:05 p.m., he drives onto Highway 80 and passes under Interstate 35 in San Marcos. He continues south, entering Caldwell County at 11:07 p.m.

At 11:11 p.m., he was in Martindale, continuing south on Highway 80. He passes over SH 130 at 11:15 p.m.

At 11:17 p.m., he was in Fentress, entering Prarie Lea at 11:19 p.m., then the Stairtown area at 11:21 p.m.

At 11:24 p.m., he entered Luling, still on Highway 180. As he goes through the intersection with Hackberry Street where Highway 80 becomes Austin Street, he quits using the Waze mapping application and beings using Snapchat on his phone. He then continues on Austin Street to the intersection with US 183 (Magnolia Avenue).

It's believed he continued straight through this intersection, but his digital footprint stops here. Investigators think he continued on East Austin and onto Sprice Street, which turns into Salt Flat Road. His vehicle was found here on the 2300 block around 12:31 a.m.

There's a $10,000 reward for information that helps investigators find Landry.