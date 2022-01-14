Caldwell County investigators release body cam footage in Jason Landry case

Investigators will be meeting with the Texas Attorney General's Office this month to see if they can consider taking on the case.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — Over a year after Jason Landry went missing, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has released more footage in relation to the case.

The video release comes as investigators are set to meet with the Texas Attorney General's Office later this month to see if its new missing persons and cold case unit will consider taking up the case.

Landry, a Texas State University student, went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way to the Houston area. His family lives in Missouri City.

Landry's vehicle was discovered crashed on Salt Flat Road in Luling, Texas. He seemed to have stripped out of his clothing, leaving behind his belongings. Among them was a backpack, a useable amount of marijuana, a laptop, gaming equipment, a bag of toiletries and more.

Among the details released Friday include cell phone video from the scene obtained by Landry's father, dispatch audio and FaceTime footage recorded from Landry's friend on the evening right before Landry left. Officials also released bodycam footage, including an exterior search of an apparently abandoned home nearby.

Investigators told KVUE that Landry's friend was on the phone with him when they became concerned with Landry's behavior, so they began screen recording their FaceTime call. In the call, Landry can be seen rolling what appears to be marijuana cigarettes, similar to what was discovered at the scene of the crash. He also can be seen wearing clothing that matched what was found at the scene.

Officials also released footage from Landry's father from the scene. In his videos, he points out that while the vehicle was removed from the scene, many of Landry's items were left behind and not confiscated as evidence.

At this point in their investigation, officials do not believe Landry's disappearance is criminal in nature.

The sheriff's office also sent their thanks to the county's district attorney's office, the FBI, the Texas Rangers and Texas Search and Rescue for their continued efforts in helping to locate Landry.

If you have information to share in this case, contact the sheriff's office at 512-398-6777.

The footage released Friday, edited for brevity, can be viewed below: