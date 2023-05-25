Medical examiner determines Jason John died from drowning

John's body was found in Lady Bird Lake near 30 East Avenue a little over a week after he was reported missing on February 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The autopsy report from a man whose body was found in Lady Bird Lake back in February has been released.

According to the report from the medical examiner's office, Jason John's cause of death was drowning. The medical examiner also stated in the report "there was no evidence of assault or harm caused by another person nor of intent for self-harm." John's death has been classified as accidental.

John was reported missing back on Feb. 5, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). The report stated that someone witnessed a man throwing up near Lady Bird Lake and then fell in early that morning. The report then went on to state "after attempting to aid the decedent, the bystander went to a nearby hotel and contacted 911. Law enforcement came to the scene and searched for the decedent, but he was not found."

Then over a week later, APD said a dead person -- who was later identified as John -- was found in Lady Bird Lake near 30 East Avenue.

Since this incident, John's family has been pushing for better safety on the trail near Lady Bird Lake, including the addition of surveillance cameras and better lighting.

Just a month later in April, APD discovered another person who was found dead near the lake. This person was identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Honey.

Both Honey and John's cases remain under investigation but police said there has been no evidence of foul play.

These deaths also prompted changes from the Trail Conservancy and the City of Austin. Families of Lady Bird Lake drowning victims were asked to see what improvements officials made to the trail later in April. Officials said they added solar lighting, increased park patrols and will also be adding cameras and more permanent lighting.