JARRELL, Texas — For the first time ever, the city of Jarrell in Williamson County has 24-hour police coverage.

On Oct. 1, the Jarrell Police Department added a night shift, meaning midnight to 8 a.m. now has coverage.

Sergeant Chris Bryce told KVUE the additional shift has been in the works since June of last year when Chief Marc Owens took the reins at the department.

He said the extra shift was also needed as the community continues to grow.

Previously, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office would respond to calls whenever Jarrell police were off-duty, meaning a lengthy response at times, especially if the call was far.

